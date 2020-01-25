Menu

Health

New Brunswick takes steps to keep residents informed on coronavirus outbreak

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted January 25, 2020 3:29 pm
A colourized transmission of the MERS coronavirus that emerged in 2012 is shown.
A colourized transmission of the MERS coronavirus that emerged in 2012 is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases

New Brunswick’s Department of Health has launched a new webpage dedicated to information about the coronavirus outbreak.

While there are still no confirmed cases of the virus in Canada, hundreds of people in other countries have contracted it.

READ MORE: Canada preparing after health officials say coronovirus will ‘likely’ hit country

The new coronavirus has claimed 41 lives in China. Most of the deaths have been older patients, though a 36-year-old man in Hubei died earlier this week.

The National Health Commission reported a jump in the number of infected people to 1,287. The latest tally, from 29 provinces and cities across China, included 237 patients in serious condition.

On the new web page, residents can find a fact sheet of common questions and answers as well as up-to-date memos distributed to the province’s health professionals.

While international airports in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver have implemented additional screening to determine if incoming passengers may have been exposed, airports in the Maritimes have not.

Of the 41 deaths, 39 have been in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital city, and one each in Hebei and Heilongjiang provinces.

“The Public Health Agency of Canada has assessed the public health risk associated with 2019-nCoV in Wuhan, China as low for Canada and for Canadian travellers,” the website says.

 

With files from The Associated Press. 

