New Brunswick takes steps to keep residents informed on coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s Department of Health has launched a new webpage dedicated to information about the coronavirus outbreak.

While there are still no confirmed cases of the virus in Canada, hundreds of people in other countries have contracted it.

The new coronavirus has claimed 41 lives in China. Most of the deaths have been older patients, though a 36-year-old man in Hubei died earlier this week.

The National Health Commission reported a jump in the number of infected people to 1,287. The latest tally, from 29 provinces and cities across China, included 237 patients in serious condition.

On the new web page, residents can find a fact sheet of common questions and answers as well as up-to-date memos distributed to the province’s health professionals.

Story continues below advertisement

While international airports in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver have implemented additional screening to determine if incoming passengers may have been exposed, airports in the Maritimes have not.

Of the 41 deaths, 39 have been in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital city, and one each in Hebei and Heilongjiang provinces.

“The Public Health Agency of Canada has assessed the public health risk associated with 2019-nCoV in Wuhan, China as low for Canada and for Canadian travellers,” the website says.

New Brunswick's Department of Health has launched a website with information on coronavirus. No cases of the virus have been confirmed in Canada. https://t.co/gejMLs3gO8 pic.twitter.com/9BoOGmn8eA — Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) January 25, 2020

View link »

With files from The Associated Press.

Story continues below advertisement