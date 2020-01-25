Collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough sends 3 to hospital, 1 with life-threatening injuries: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were injured — one with life-threatening injuries — in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 just east of Peterborough on Saturday morning, according to OPP.

Peterborough County OPP say around 9 a.m., emergency crews were called to assist at a collision on the highway just west of Cameron Line near Indian River, about 15 kilometres east of Peterborough.

OPP say a vehicle travelling on the highway lost control and was struck by another vehicle.

TRAFFIC: Highway 7 is closed near Cameron Line following an earlier collision. At least two people were transported to hospital by @PtboParamedics #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/IHJ9VT2IUt — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 25, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Two people in one vehicle were transported to a Toronto-area hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries, OPP said.

One person from the other vehicle was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries.

OPP say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

As of 12:10 p.m., the highway remains closed between Blezzard Line and County Road 38 as OPP investigate. The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours, OPP said. Updates will be posted on the OPP’s s Twitter account @OPP_COMM_CR.

2:05 Keep those shovels handy – Here’s how the Peterborough is prepping for Saturday’s storm Keep those shovels handy – Here’s how the Peterborough is prepping for Saturday’s storm