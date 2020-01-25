Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough sends 3 to hospital, 1 with life-threatening injuries: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 25, 2020 12:46 pm
Updated January 25, 2020 12:47 pm
Three people were injured in a collision on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Saturday morning.
Three people were injured in a collision on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Saturday morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Three people were injured — one with life-threatening injuries — in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 just east of Peterborough on Saturday morning, according to OPP.

Peterborough County OPP say around 9 a.m., emergency crews were called to assist at a collision on the highway just west of Cameron Line near Indian River, about 15 kilometres east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies following collision on Hwy. 7 near Peterborough, OPP say

OPP say a vehicle travelling on the highway lost control and was struck by another vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Two people in one vehicle were transported to a Toronto-area hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries, OPP said.

One person from the other vehicle was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries.

OPP say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

As of 12:10 p.m., the highway remains closed between Blezzard Line and County Road 38 as OPP investigate. The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours, OPP said. Updates will be posted on the OPP’s s Twitter account @OPP_COMM_CR.

Keep those shovels handy – Here’s how the Peterborough is prepping for Saturday’s storm
Keep those shovels handy – Here’s how the Peterborough is prepping for Saturday’s storm
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CollisionPeterborough CountyPeterborough County OPPHighway 7Hwy 7Otonabee-South Monaghan TownshipIndian RiverHwy. 7 CollisionCameron Line
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.