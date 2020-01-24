Freezing rain warning for parts of central Alberta: ‘Be prepared to adjust your driving’

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this week, Environment Canada has issued a series of freezing rain warnings for parts of central Alberta.

On Friday, the weather agency issued a new round of warnings for areas south, north and east of Edmonton and for parts of east-central Alberta.

The freezing rain was expected to develop on Friday evening and then “move slowly eastward through the night and end Saturday morning,” Environment Canada said on its website.

Global News meteorologist Jesse Beyer said because temperatures are expected to dip below 0 C, “with upper air warm enough to support some liquid precipitation,” slippery conditions will ensue.

“Travel in east-central Alberta will be affected this evening, overnight and Saturday morning,” Beyer said. “Keep that in mind for weekend travel east of Edmonton.

“The city of Edmonton has a slight risk for some precipitation in the area, but it is not expected to pose a major travel threat to the metro region — although, if we do see the slim chance of freezing rain develop, travel may be hindered in our area as well.”

Environment Canada said to be careful around walkways and parking lots in addition to roads when slippery conditions develop.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the weather agency said. Tweet This

“Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

Environment Canada issues freezing rain warnings when rain falls in below -0 C temperatures and creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

