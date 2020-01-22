Snowfall warning: Stalled weather system expected to dump 10-15 cm on Edmonton region

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning was issued Wednesday morning for the Edmonton area, where Environment Canada said 10 to 15 centimetres of the white stuff is expected.

The national agency said a weather system has stalled over the city, dumping heavy snow on the region.

READ MORE: Seasonal parking ban to take effect Wednesday as Edmonton emerges from deep freeze

As of 8 a.m., five to eight centimetres had fallen across an area between Leduc in the south and Barrhead in the north, and another five centimetres is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

The warning stretched from the Athabasca area in the north to the Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin and Tofield areas in the south.

It also included Parkland and Yellowhead counties in the west and the Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater and Smoky Lake areas to the east.

Story continues below advertisement

The band of snow will move slowly east throughout the afternoon, leaving behind approximately 10 centimetres of snow, Environment Canada said.

READ MORE: What to pack in your Emergency Roadside Kit

Residents are encouraged to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, as visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Reduced visibility this morning: Collisions West Henday NB at Stony Plain Rd, Callingwood Rd exit ramp onto west Henday NB, EB Whitemud Dr at 53 Ave, WB Whitemud at 111 St and another WB Whitemud at 34 St., EB 107 Ave at 142 Street roundabout. #yegtraffic #abroads pic.twitter.com/NfVF7TjZ8w — Daintre Christensen (@Daintre_) January 22, 2020

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

READ MORE: What to do when waiting for a tow truck

One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

If safe to do so, share your weather photos with us via the Global Edmonton Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can also post updates from your community using the hashtags #yegwx and #abstorm.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.