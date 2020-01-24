Edmonton’s seasonal parking ban ends at 4 p.m. Friday

Send this page to someone via email

A seasonal parking ban that was put in place on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. will be lifted at 4 p.m. Friday.

On Monday, Edmonton emerged from the icy grip Mother Nature held on Alberta for over a week.

City and contractor crews worked 24 hours a day to clear snow and ice accumulation from major roads, bus routes and active pathways after the deep freeze and another dump of snow on Wednesday.

The city said Friday the majority of arterial and collector roadways had been cleared, as well as priority city-maintained sidewalks, bike lanes and pathways.

“Our objective was to get down to bare pavement on collector roads and bus routes to improve driving conditions, and allow warmer weather to dry the roadways instead of melting the accumulation,” said Andrew Grant, with Infrastructure Field Operations.

“We thank Edmontonians for their support in moving their vehicles, which allowed our crews to safely and efficiently clear the roads and ensure safe and reliable travel.”

Under a parking ban, vehicles must be removed from major and collector roads, bus routes and roads designated with “seasonal parking ban” signs.

Vehicles left on the side of the road during a parking ban are subject to tagging and towing.