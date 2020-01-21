Freezing rain warnings issued for parts of central, eastern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

People in parts of central and eastern Alberta were advised on Tuesday that freezing rain was expected to occur later in the evening and that precipitation was expected to be followed by snow.

On Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for a number of areas in the province.

“Freezing rain is expected to develop this evening from Red Deer to Drumheller, and then spread eastwards through Hanna and Coronation overnight,” the weather agency said on its website. “After the freezing rain, five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on top of the ice-covered surfaces.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.” Tweet This

Environment Canada issues freezing rain warnings when rain falls in below -0 C temperatures and creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

