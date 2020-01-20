Menu

Weather

Freezing rain warnings issued for parts of northern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 7:31 pm
Updated January 20, 2020 7:32 pm
A view of Highway 58, 10 kilometres east of Rainbow Lake, Alta., at 4:53 p.m. on Jan 20, 2020.
A view of Highway 58, 10 kilometres east of Rainbow Lake, Alta., at 4:53 p.m. on Jan 20, 2020. CREDIT: https://511.alberta.ca/

Drivers in northern Alberta were being told to brace for the possibility of treacherous road conditions presented by freezing rain on Monday night.

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings for parts of the region on Monday afternoon.

“Periods of freezing rain are expected to end overnight tonight,” the weather agency said on its website. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

READ MORE: Alberta bursts out of extreme cold warning, temperatures set to rise above 0 C

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings when rain falls in below -0 C temperatures and creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Watch below: (From Nov. 26, 2019) Winter driving season has arrived in Alberta, but are you prepared? As Tiffany Lizee reports, a new survey shows many are not.

Are you prepared for winter driving?
Are you prepared for winter driving?
