York police release video looking for tips in 1973 hit-and-run that left 10-year-old dead

Almost 47 years after 10-year-old Sheryl Blundell died in a Stouffville hit-and-run, Blundell’s brother and York Regional Police are hoping to get new information in connection with the unsolved case.

“I heard the fire trucks about 10 minutes after she left the house … and I knew something happened up the street,” Bill Blundell, who was six years old at the time of the collision, recalled during an interview with Global News on Friday.

“It went from a peaceful, fun, loving house to a hysterical house of unrest with the news my sister had been hit by a car.” Tweet This

On Friday, police released a detailed three-minute interview on Friday outlining the case — which is the latest attempt at trying to generate new leads.

It was on Feb. 6, 1973, that Sheryl, and her friend, left her Stouffville home to go out for some candy at a local story. She said they would be back in 10 minutes.

Officers said at around 7:20 p.m., the two children went onto the road in front of 233 Main St. to give a lost driver directions. They were then hit by a passing vehicle while they were standing on the driver’s side of the vehicle that was pulled over.

Sheryl was taken to hospital where she died and her friend, Lynn Sprague, sustained serious injuries.

Police said the passing vehicle, an early-1960s, red or grey, Ford or Mercury slowed down after by didn’t stop. However, it wasn’t determined who drove the vehicle despite a lengthy investigation.

“We’ve continued to put this incident out to the public and to the media to try to get any type of tips that might be helpful,” Const. Laura Nicolle said.

“We believe that there’s somebody who knows something about this incident whether the person responsible is holding on to this secret or whether they may have shared the information with somebody, or if somebody had some suspicion at the time — if there was a sudden change in a person’s behaviour after the incident.”

Meanwhile, Blundell said his mother, who has since died, asked him to make a commitment after decades of appeals for information.

“My mother had asked me to push forward with whatever efforts are needed, any questions that needed to be answered, I would definitely be here to assist with this case,” he said.

“It’s very difficult to relive the same story, to talk about the same story on and on all the time, but I understand that’s the only way we’re going to get resolve to this is if we push through.

“I’m going to be here until I’m no longer on this earth trying to help — whatever I can do — to get the answers we need.”

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

NEW VIDEO – Nearly half a century has passed, but @YRP remains committed to solving the death of 10-year-old Sheryl Blundell. Do you have information that will help us?https://t.co/sLPZ2NRAiG — York Regional Police (@YRP) January 24, 2020

