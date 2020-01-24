RCMP looking into Amber Tuccaro case tip but caution against ‘erroneous information’

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP are looking into a tip about a possible suspect in the murder of an Indigenous woman near Edmonton, whose killer has never been found.

In 2012, police investigating Amber Tuccaro’s case released a chilling voicemail believed to be the last time anyone heard from her.

On Monday, RCMP were contacted by a man implicating his father in the homicide of Amber Tuccaro.

Tuccaro was 20 years old in August 2010 when she flew to Edmonton from her home in Fort McMurray, Alta., and booked into a hotel in Nisku with her 14-month-old son and a female friend.

The next day, police said, she caught a ride into Edmonton with an unknown man.

The woman, from the Mikisew Cree Nation, was never seen alive again. The cellphone recording was between Tuccaro and the man who gave her a ride.

“You’d better not be taking me anywhere I don’t want to go,” Tuccaro can be heard telling the man.

A week after the recording was released, a skull was found in a farmer’s field in Leduc County and dental records confirmed it was Tuccaro.

The man who contacted RCMP this week also posted a widely-viewed and lengthy message on Facebook detailing why he believed his father was involved in not only Tuccaro’s death, but other disappearances as well. He claimed the voice in the police recording matched his father’s.

The social media post was taken down late Friday morning. The man has made allegations about his father before.

Mounties said the same man also contacted Banff RCMP in early December 2019, alleging his father may be responsible for a missing person from that area.

The man told police he believed his father may be linked to numerous other missing persons and homicide files in Alberta.

Police investigated the initial allegations from last month and determined many of the names of missing persons files provided to RCMP by the man had already been solved.

Investigators assigned to the Amber Tuccaro file are reviewing the new information provided by the man and will take whatever investigative action is deemed appropriate, a statement from police read on Friday.

“The RCMP continue to seek information on the Amber Tuccaro case but caution that erroneous information can have negative effects to the investigation and to the well-being of the family.” Tweet This

An independent federal review released in 2018 found that the Leduc detachment’s initial investigation of Tuccaro’s disappearance was deficient.

Last summer, Alberta RCMP apologized to Tuccaro’s family, saying the investigation into her death was not the agency’s best work. The family of Amber Tuccaro rejected the apology.

Amber Tuccaro’s mother, Tootsie Tuccaro (R), speaks after the RCMP issued a public apology to her family for the way her daughter’s case was handled. Thursday, July 25, 2019. Dave Carels, Global News

— With files from The Canadian Press

