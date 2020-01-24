B.C. man dies in ‘firearms-related incident’ in southern Alberta: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating the death of a B.C. man who suffered a firearms-related injury in Alberta on Thursday.

RCMP from Beiseker, Three Hills and Airdrie were called to the area of Highway 567 and Range Road 280 in Rocky View County, Alta. at around 3 p.m.

Mounties performed first-aid on the victim until EMS arrived, but said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP spokesperson wouldn’t specify exactly what kind of “firearms-related injury” the victim — a 30-year-old man from Saanich — suffered, but said the public isn’t at risk and death was an isolated incident.

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine said RCMP have questioned several people in connection to the incident.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted on Friday, but RCMP said the name of the victim will not be released.

Story continues below advertisement