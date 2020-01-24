Menu

Crime

B.C. man dies in ‘firearms-related incident’ in southern Alberta: RCMP

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 2:27 pm
Updated January 24, 2020 2:47 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

RCMP are investigating the death of a B.C. man who suffered a firearms-related injury in Alberta on Thursday.

RCMP from Beiseker, Three Hills and Airdrie were called to the area of Highway 567 and Range Road 280 in Rocky View County, Alta. at around 3 p.m.

Mounties performed first-aid on the victim until EMS arrived, but said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Driver killed after semi-trailer catches fire in QEII Highway crash: RCMP

An RCMP spokesperson wouldn’t specify exactly what kind of “firearms-related injury” the victim — a 30-year-old man from Saanich — suffered, but said the public isn’t at risk and death was an isolated incident.

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine said RCMP have questioned several people in connection to the incident.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted on Friday, but RCMP said the name of the victim will not be released.

