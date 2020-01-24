Stunting charge laid after vehicle clocked at 60 km/h over speed limit in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged with stunting after he was allegedly caught driving 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

In a news release Friday, Halifax Regional Police said a Traffic Unit officer saw a car travelling at a high rate of speed in the 300 block of Main Street at around 10 a.m. Wednesday

Police said the man was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The man has also been suspended from driving for a week and had his vehicle seized and towed.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

