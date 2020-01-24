Menu

Crime

Stunting charge laid after vehicle clocked at 60 km/h over speed limit in Dartmouth

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 1:21 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

A 20-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged with stunting after he was allegedly caught driving 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

READ MORE: 17-year-old faces stunting charges after vehicle clocked at 144 km/h near New Minas, N.S.: RCMP

In a news release Friday, Halifax Regional Police said a Traffic Unit officer saw a car travelling at a high rate of speed in the 300 block of Main Street at around 10 a.m. Wednesday

Police said the man was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The man has also been suspended from driving for a week and had his vehicle seized and towed.

READ MORE: Man charged after vehicle clocked travelling 63 km/hr over speed limit: N.S. RCMP

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

