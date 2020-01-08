Menu

Crime

17-year-old faces stunting charges after vehicle clocked at 144 km/h near New Minas, N.S.: RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 10:15 am
RCMP have charged a 17-year-old with stunting near New Minas, N.S.
RCMP have charged a 17-year-old with stunting near New Minas, N.S. Alexander Quon/Global News

A 17-year-old faces charges after RCMP say officers clocked a vehicle travelling 144 kilometres per hour near New Minas, N.S.

Police say officers were conducting patrols on the New Minas Connector on Jan. 4 when they saw a vehicle travelling north at high speed.

READ MORE: 10 pounds of cannabis, $26K seized during search at 2 Halifax dispensaries

The Mounties activated their radar system and clocked the vehicle travelling at 144 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre-per-hour zone, or 64 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

RCMP say officers stopped the vehicle and charged the driver with stunting under Nova Scotia’s Motor Vehicle Act.

The car was also seized and impounded.

If found guilty, the charge of stunting carries a fine of $2,422.50.

