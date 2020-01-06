Menu

Crime

10 pounds of cannabis, $26K seized during search at 2 Halifax dispensaries: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 1:32 pm
Farm Assists on Gottingen Street is seen in this undated photograph. .
Farm Assists on Gottingen Street is seen in this undated photograph. . Global News

Halifax Regional Police say three people are facing charges in connection with a raid of two cannabis dispensaries last week.

Police say the searches at Farm Assists locations on Gottingen Street and in Porters Lake were conducted at around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Bedford cannabis dispensary raided by police, 5 charged

As a result of the searches, police say investigators seized approximately $26,000, 10 pounds of cannabis and over 1,600 other cannabis products.

Michael Francis Preeper, 27, of Lake Echo, is now facing charges, along with 35-year-old Lason Sinclair Johnson and 21-year-old Shauna Marie Crane, both of Halifax.

All three are scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges of possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession for the use in production or distribution of illicit cannabis and possession of property obtained by crime.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Medical cannabis users cite human rights as they decry Halifax dispensary raids

Crane has also been charged with three counts of breaching a recognizance.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
