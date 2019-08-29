Bedford cannabis dispensary raided by police, 5 charged

Another cannabis dispensary in the Halifax Regional Municipality has been raided, this time in Bedford.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, Halifax Regional Police say they raided East Coast Greenery, located along the Bedford Highway, on Wednesday at around 1:20 p.m.

Police say they seized 10 pounds of cannabis, more than four pounds of hashish, approximately 14,000 other cannabis products and almost $8,000 during the search.

Five people were charged as result of the search:

Jason Paul Pelley, 40, of Dartmouth

Nicholos Quinlan Hood, 32, of Willamswood

Stephanie Alexandra Clarke, 30, of Dartmouth

Troy William Power, 28, of Halifax

Noah Mansfield Greiss, 28, of Halifax

All five were scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday to face charges of possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing and selling, possession for the use in production or distribution of illicit cannabis and possession of property obtained by crime.

Four other dispensaries have been raided since early June, including Scotia Green Dispensary on Spring Garden Road, Atlantic Compassion Club and Waves in Dartmouth and the Farm Assists locations on Gottingen Street and Porters Lake.

Police are reminding the public that the only way to buy recreational cannabis in Nova Scotia is through the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation’s retail and online cannabis outlets and the only legal way to access medical cannabis is through Health Canada.