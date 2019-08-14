Outspoken cannabis activist Chris Enns charged in connection with Halifax dispensary raids

An outspoken Halifax medical marijuana advocate and shop owner is now facing more charges after a raid of two cannabis dispensaries last month.

Halifax Regional Police say Christopher Enns turned himself in Wednesday morning.

The 34-year-old from East Chezzetcook is facing charges of possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing and selling, possession for the use in production or distribution of illicit cannabis, and possession of property obtained by crime

The raids at the Farm Assist locations in Halifax and Porters Lake took place throughout the day on July 31.

Police say they seized over $43,000, approximately 45 pounds of cannabis and over 4,000 other cannabis products from the Gottingen Street location.

Three pounds of cannabis and approximately 500 other cannabis products were seized from the Porters Lake location, according to police.

Enns was already facing trafficking charges after he was pulled over along Highway 7 in Lake Echo, N.S., in November 2017.

Police seized six pounds of cannabis from his vehicle, along with around 148 grams of shatter, 500 capsules of cannabidiol, and a large quantity of cash.

Four dispensaries in the Halifax Regional Municipality have been raided since June, including Scotia Green Dispensary on Spring Garden Road, which was raided on June 3.

In July, the Atlantic Compassion Club and Waves in Dartmouth were also raided.