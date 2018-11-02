Halifax dispensary owner Chris Enns appears in court to appeal trafficking charges

Christopher Enns, an outspoken Halifax medical marijuana advocate and shop owner, appeared in court in his own defence on Friday in an attempt to have trafficking charges against him dropped.

Enns was pulled over and arrested during a traffic stop along Highway 7 in Lake Echo, N.S., in November 2017.

READ MORE: Halifax marijuana dispensary owner arrested, charged again

Following a search of his vehicle, police say they seized six pounds of cannabis, around 148 grams of shatter and 500 capsules of cannabidiol.

Police say they seized a large quantity of cash as well.

Enns was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and breach of conditions.

He was also given a ticket for speeding, which police say was the initial reason they stopped his pickup truck.

WATCH: Marijuana advocate Chris Enns arrested, facing charges following traffic stop

Enns was in Dartmouth provincial court Friday for a preliminary hearing during which he’s trying to have the drug charges withdrawn. He was accompanied by a group of supporters, one of whom who was removed from the courtroom for disruptive behaviour.

All of the evidence heard Friday remains sealed under a publication ban.

Enns has previously told Global News that he felt his business, Farm Assists on Gottingen Street, was a target of police raids prior to the legalization of cannabis.