Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Union gives B.C. nurses direction on how to prepare for Wuhan coronavirus

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 2:12 pm
Updated January 24, 2020 2:13 pm
A woman wears a mask as an employee works to prevent a new coronavirus at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
A woman wears a mask as an employee works to prevent a new coronavirus at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The BC Nurses’ Union has issued a bulletin to its members about protecting themselves from risk associated with the Wuhan coronavirus.

The union says it is working with provincial health authorities to co-ordinate on pandemic planning and outbreak control plans.

READ MORE: France confirms 2 cases of coronavirus as U.S. announces 2nd

In a bulletin posted Wednesday, it also recommended that members ensure that their mask fitting is up to date and that they review their worksite exposure control plan.

City of Toronto unveils plan to prepare for coronavirus
City of Toronto unveils plan to prepare for coronavirus

Nurses are also being encouraged to follow directions from their health authority as it relates to the coronavirus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus scare has B.C. residents frightened, but officials say no cases yet in province

As of Friday morning, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) said there were still no confirmed cases of the virus in the province.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus case confirmed in Chicago: health officials
Coronavirus case confirmed in Chicago: health officials

Health officials have refused to comment on reports of several potential cases under observation.

READ MORE: Canada’s chief medical official says coronavirus outbreak chances are low

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control confirmed a second case of the virus in that country, this time in Chicago. The U.S. CDC is currently monitoring 63 other potential cases in the U.S.

The virus, which is believed to have emerged from a seafood market in China, has killed 26 people and sickened nearly 900 others.

With files from Rachel D’amore and Janet Brown

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronaviruswuhanBC Centre for Disease Controlchina coronavirusBC Nurses' UnionNurses UnionCentre for Disease Controlnovel coronavirusBC CDCwhuhan coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.