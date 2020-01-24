Union gives B.C. nurses direction on how to prepare for Wuhan coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Nurses’ Union has issued a bulletin to its members about protecting themselves from risk associated with the Wuhan coronavirus.

The union says it is working with provincial health authorities to co-ordinate on pandemic planning and outbreak control plans.

In a bulletin posted Wednesday, it also recommended that members ensure that their mask fitting is up to date and that they review their worksite exposure control plan.

Nurses are also being encouraged to follow directions from their health authority as it relates to the coronavirus.

As of Friday morning, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) said there were still no confirmed cases of the virus in the province.

Health officials have refused to comment on reports of several potential cases under observation.

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control confirmed a second case of the virus in that country, this time in Chicago. The U.S. CDC is currently monitoring 63 other potential cases in the U.S.

The virus, which is believed to have emerged from a seafood market in China, has killed 26 people and sickened nearly 900 others.

With files from Rachel D’amore and Janet Brown