Gastown homicide victim identified as 45-year-old Vancouver woman

Vancouver police have identified the victim of the city’s third homicide of 2020 as 45-year-old Tonya Hyer of Vancouver.

Hyer was found critically injured at 112 Water Street around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Paramedics were unable to resuscitate her at the scene.

Police said they have yet to arrest anyone in the case, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

0:35 VPD investigate New Year’s Day murder in Oppenheimer Park VPD investigate New Year’s Day murder in Oppenheimer Park

“Investigators believe there are people in the community who know Hyer and have information surrounding her death,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

"Any piece of information, no matter how small, can help."

Hyer’s death came just hours after another homicide in the city. Police have since identified the victim of that killing as Mathieu Flynn, 31, of Richmond.

