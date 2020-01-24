Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Gastown homicide victim identified as 45-year-old Vancouver woman

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 12:29 pm
Tanya Hyer was found critically injured at 112 Water Street on Jan. 19, 2020. .
Tanya Hyer was found critically injured at 112 Water Street on Jan. 19, 2020. . Global News

Vancouver police have identified the victim of the city’s third homicide of 2020 as 45-year-old Tonya Hyer of Vancouver.

Hyer was found critically injured at 112 Water Street around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Paramedics were unable to resuscitate her at the scene.

READ MORE: Suspicious death in Gastown marks Vancouver’s 3rd homicide of 2020, 2nd in 5 hours

Police said they have yet to arrest anyone in the case, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

VPD investigate New Year’s Day murder in Oppenheimer Park
VPD investigate New Year’s Day murder in Oppenheimer Park

“Investigators believe there are people in the community who know Hyer and have information surrounding her death,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

READ MORE: Fatal assault in Oppenheimer Park marks Vancouver’s first homicide of 2020

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, can help.”

Tweet This

Hyer’s death came just hours after another homicide in the city. Police have since identified the victim of that killing as Mathieu Flynn, 31, of Richmond.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideMurderVancouver homicidevancouver murdergastown homicidegastown murdertonya hyertonya hyer homicidetonya hyer murder
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.