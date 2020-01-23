Vancouver police identify victim of Marine Gateway homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have identified the victim of the city’s second homicide of 2020 as Mathieu Flynn, 31, of Richmond.

Flynn was found dead in a vehicle in the underground parkade at the Marine Gateway complex at SW Marine Drive and Cambie Street around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.

“This incident happened in a very public, busy area,” said Const. Tania Visintin in a media release.

“We believe several people may have video from their vehicle or information that could help detectives solve this homicide.”

Police have not arrested anyone in the killing, but say the general public is not at risk.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not commented on Flynn’s manner of death.

0:35 VPD investigate New Year’s Day murder in Oppenheimer Park VPD investigate New Year’s Day murder in Oppenheimer Park