Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Vancouver police identify victim of Marine Gateway homicide

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 1:01 pm
Vancouver police at the scene of a homicide discovered in the parkade of a complex on Marine Drive on Jan. 19, 2020.
Vancouver police at the scene of a homicide discovered in the parkade of a complex on Marine Drive on Jan. 19, 2020. Ryan Stelting

Vancouver police have identified the victim of the city’s second homicide of 2020 as Mathieu Flynn, 31, of Richmond.

Flynn was found dead in a vehicle in the underground parkade at the Marine Gateway complex at SW Marine Drive and Cambie Street around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.

READ MORE: Man found dead in South Vancouver parkade, police investigating homicide

“This incident happened in a very public, busy area,” said Const. Tania Visintin in a media release.

“We believe several people may have video from their vehicle or information that could help detectives solve this homicide.”

READ MORE: Fatal assault in Oppenheimer Park marks Vancouver’s first homicide of 2020

Police have not arrested anyone in the killing, but say the general public is not at risk.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not commented on Flynn’s manner of death.

VPD investigate New Year’s Day murder in Oppenheimer Park
VPD investigate New Year’s Day murder in Oppenheimer Park
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideMurderVancouver homicidemarine gateway homicidemarine gateway murderMathieu FlynnMathieu Flynn homicidesouth vancouver murder
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.