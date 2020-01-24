7-year-old boy is an “innocent victim” in shooting: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

A detective investigating the latest shooting in Hamilton said the seven-year-old boy shot inside a Gordon Street house on Thursday night had “no control” over what happened to him.

“These are the investigations that really strike home with you,’ said Detective Sergeant Jim Callender. “These are the ones that you really, you know, they’re truly innocent victims, that the child had nothing to do with this.”

In an update on Friday morning, Callender said police were dispatched to an address on Gordon Street just before 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the injured boy, who was hit at least once but sustained two injuries, and transported him to hospital.

“We cannot confirm whether that is one projectile or it was two separate incidents,” said Callender.

Detectives say multiple gunshots were fired into the home from the backyard.

After the shots, the suspect fled into a waiting vehicle, travelling east on Gordon. The vehicle has been described as a light-coloured four-door sedan.

Callendar said the child was an “innocent victim” and that the nature of what occurred is why police have classified the case as targeted.

Hamilton Police went door-to-door on Friday on Gordon Street looking for help with a shooting investigation that sent a young boy to hospital.

“Some individuals that were inside of that house were known to the police service and such as that’s why I’m uncomfortable saying that this particular residence itself was a target. We have been interviewing them.”

1:04 7-year-old shot was not a target in Thursday shooting: Hamilton Police 7-year-old shot was not a target in Thursday shooting: Hamilton Police

Investigators said there were five people in the home at the time — the boy and another child, as well as three adults.

Callendar said a mother and two children reside at the residence.

The child was transported to hospital by paramedics and is in stable condition, according to police.

Hamilton Police are continuing to canvass the area for evidence and looking to review video surveillance and speak to witnesses.

Callendar confirmed they have collected video surveillance from residents in the neighbourhood.

“I think there’s always a little piece of information that will put that little piece of puzzle together for us. And I’m always looking for that one little piece more,” said Callander.

1:06 Hamilton Police urge public to come forward with information on shooting which injured 7-year-old Hamilton Police urge public to come forward with information on shooting which injured 7-year-old

On Friday morning, Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger weighed in on the incident calling it “heartbreaking and unacceptable” in a Twitter post.

“My thoughts are with the victim and his family,” said Eisenberger.

This is heartbreaking and unacceptable. There is no reason for guns of any kind to be on the streets of #HamOnt. My thoughts are with the victim and his family and ask our community members to please call 905-546-3825 or @stopncrime if you have any information on this incident. https://t.co/KrgyuxsLwy — Fred Eisenberger (@HamiltonsMayor) January 24, 2020

On Thursday night at the scene of the shooting, deputy police chief Frank Bergen said there have been three instances in Hamilton reported so far this year of shots being fired and that the boy was the first victim struck.

Bergen said in 2019 there were 23 victims were injured in shootings.

Anyone with information can call Hamilton police at 905-546-4925 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online.

With files from Nick Westoll