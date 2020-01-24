Hamilton police looking for Burlington man wanted in connection with reported home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a suspect wanted in connection with a targeted home invasion that took place in broad daylight on the mountain is still at large.

Investigators allege the victim in the reported assault was hit with part of a weapon and sprayed in the face with pepper spray at a home near Limeridge Road West and Garth Street.

Police say the incident happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday when two men allegedly entered the victim’s home and assaulted him. According to police, the suspects then fled to a nearby car with property belonging to the victim.

Police say the vehicle involved was later recovered at an east-end address, where investigators were able to find two of the three suspects and a firearm allegedly used in the incident.

Two people from Hamilton, James Murphy, 32, and Carly Crease, 27, are each facing a robbery charge, while Murphy is facing four additional charges, including assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

Still outstanding is Joshua Benoit, 28, from Burlington. He’s facing four charges, including robbery and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident can reach out to police at 905-546-8967 or 905-546-3851. The tip can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Hamilton Police have arrested two males and are searching for another after a home invasion on the west mountain in #HamOnt on Jan 21. Joshua Benoit (28) of #BurlON is wanted on a number charges. If you see him, please call 911. Read more: https://t.co/gLqu7RZJkW — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 24, 2020