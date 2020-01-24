Hamilton police looking for Burlington man wanted in connection with reported home invasion

Hamilton police say a suspect wanted in connection with a targeted home invasion that took place in broad daylight on the mountain is still at large.
Investigators allege the victim in the reported assault was hit with part of a weapon and sprayed in the face with pepper spray at a home near Limeridge Road West and Garth Street.
Police say the incident happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday when two men allegedly entered the victim’s home and assaulted him. According to police, the suspects then fled to a nearby car with property belonging to the victim.
Police say the vehicle involved was later recovered at an east-end address, where investigators were able to find two of the three suspects and a firearm allegedly used in the incident.
Two people from Hamilton, James Murphy, 32, and Carly Crease, 27, are each facing a robbery charge, while Murphy is facing four additional charges, including assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.
Still outstanding is Joshua Benoit, 28, from Burlington. He’s facing four charges, including robbery and assault with a weapon.
Anyone with information about the incident can reach out to police at 905-546-8967 or 905-546-3851. The tip can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
