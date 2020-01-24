Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Toronto’s medical officer of health to hold media availability on coronavirus

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 8:29 am
Toronto's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa speaks to the media at city hall in Toronto on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Toronto's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa speaks to the media at city hall in Toronto on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

The City of Toronto says medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa will hold a media availability to provide information on the coronavirus and how the city is preparing for its possible spread on Friday morning.

De Villa will talk about the city’s work behind the scenes to prepare for the possible spread of the virus and respond in the event that a local case is confirmed, the city said.

“Currently, there are no laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Toronto, and the overall health risk to residents remains low,” according to the city.

READ MORE: Doctor on front lines of SARS outbreak says Canadian hospitals prepared for coronavirus

A background on the coronavirus and its symptoms
A background on the coronavirus and its symptoms

Coronavirus, part of a family of germs that can cause respiratory illness in humans, is so named because the viruses look like crowns under a microscope. Sometimes, the effects of coronavirus infection are very mild, but in some people, they can be lethal. The virus that caused severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003 was also a coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-six people have died so far from the recent coronavirus outbreak, which originated in Wuhan, China.

A press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. at City Hall.

More to come.

Canadian labs among global scientists at work on coronavirus vaccine

— With files from the Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoCity of TorontoToronto Public HealthVirusCoronavirusEileen de VillaToronto CoronavirusToronto coronavirus preparedness
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.