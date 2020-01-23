Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Doctor on front lines of SARS outbreak says Canadian hospitals prepared for coronavirus

By Shallima Maharaj Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 10:23 pm
Too early to declare coronavirus global health emergency, says WHO
WATCH: More than 600 people have been infected with coronavirus around the world. The mass majority have been in China. On Thursday, the WHO declined to declare the situation a global health emergency. Shallima Maharaj explains.

After two days of emergency committee meetings to decide whether to declare a public health emergency over a new coronavirus from China, the World Health Organization (WHO) has concluded that it’s too early.

The coronavirus, which emerged sometime in December 2019, has drawn comparison to the 2003 outbreak of SARS.

Dr. Michael Gardam, chief of staff at Humber River Hospital and an infection control specialist, dealt with the SARS outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

The disease affected 26 countries and infected more than 8,000 individuals, according to the WHO.

READ MORE: Travel sector feeling hit of coronavirus, but impact so far falls short of SARS

With the coronavirus, 17 years later, more than 600 people have been infected, the majority of whom are from China.

At least 17 people have died as of last count.

Gardam told Global News that at this point, the risk the coronavirus presents to Canadians is “absolutely negligible.”

“If there’s any country in the world that’s as prepared as it’s going to be, it’s this one,” he said.

A background on the coronavirus and its symptoms
A background on the coronavirus and its symptoms

He believes that even with a WHO emergency declaration, there would be little to no impact on Canadian hospitals.

Coronavirus cases have already been reported in China, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and the United States. There have been no confirmed cases in Canada so far.

Story continues below advertisement

But Gardam says if any cases are reported, hospitals in Canada will be ready.

“Canadian hospitals learned a great deal from SARS, and then we learned more from H1N1 in 2009, and then we learned more after the Ebola scare a few years ago,” said Gardam.

20 million in China under lockdown as coronavirus spreads

A viral respiratory illness, SARS infected more than 430 Canadians and resulted in 44 deaths in Toronto alone.

“Our experience with SARS was that it’s not great to make stuff up as you go along,” the doctor explained.

“We didn’t know what the virus was, we didn’t have a test for it. We didn’t focus on handwashing in hospitals, which is all you hear about over the last decade; we didn’t have stockpiles of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We didn’t screen people for fevers.”

READ MORE: Quarantining a Canadian city over coronavirus would be illegal: experts

A number of measures, including keeping PPE on hand, have since been implemented. When asked for some preventative measures, Gardam offered handwashing and staying home from work or school if you are sick as examples.

And while many have placed their faith in face masks as a form of prevention, he cautioned there are multiple ways the coronavirus can be transmitted.

Story continues below advertisement

“Viruses can also infect you through your eyes, you can get it on your hand and then rub your eye and get infected that way,” he said.

“If you’ve got somebody who’s sick and coughing, wearing a mask can actually prevent you from spraying stuff on other people.

“We use them a lot in the hospital because we’re around people who are actively infectious right now.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChinaCanadaWorld Health OrganizationWHOCoronavirusH1N1SARSchina coronavirusHumber River HospitalWuhan coronavirusCanadian HospitalsGlobal Health Emergencycoronaviruses
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.