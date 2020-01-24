Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus case confirmed in Chicago, 2nd infection in U.S.

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 10:29 am
Updated January 24, 2020 10:31 am
20 million in China under lockdown as coronavirus spreads
WATCH: 20 million in China under lockdown as coronavirus spreads

Health officials have identified a second case of coronavirus in the United States — this time in Chicago, Illinois.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the case on Friday.

READ MORE: What are coronavirus symptoms? In mild cases, just like the common cold

Officials said the individual infected had travelled in recent weeks to Wuhan, the central Chinese city the epicenter of the outbreak.

They said they are currently monitoring 63 other potential cases across the U.S., according to CNBC.

Earlier this week, health officials identified a case in a man in his 30s in Washington, stoking fears of the outbreak trickling into the U.S.

WHO officials say ‘too early’ to declare coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency
WHO officials say ‘too early’ to declare coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency

Hundreds of cases of the flu-like illness have been confirmed in China since the outbreak began last month. It has spread rapidly, reaching Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan and, more recently, the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Demand for face masks on the rise amid coronavirus outbreak — but are they effective?

Coronaviruses are part of a large family of viruses with a wide range of severity. They include the common cold, but also more severe illnesses like SARS. So far, health officials do not believe the virus to be as deadly as contagious. The virus has killed 26 people and sickened nearly 900 others.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

— With files from Reuters

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CDCVirusCoronaviruschina viruscoronavirus symptomsvirus in Chinawhat is coronaviruscdc coronaviruschicago viruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus washingtonus coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.