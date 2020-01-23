Cobourg hospital says no new cases of norovirus since outbreak was declared

Send this page to someone via email

Officials at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont. say since an outbreak of norovirus was declared on Monday, there have been no new cases identified.

The outbreak was declared on the 2A surgical/medical unit involving a “cluster” of cases of the virus from both patients and staff.

The highly-contagious virus triggers gastroenteritis, which causes nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

On Thursday, the hospital stated there have been no new symptomatic patients or staff identified on the 2A unit or elsewhere in the hospital.

The NHH remains fully operational. Effective Thursday, however, the hospital is also temporarily restricting outside visitors to its maternal/child unit in addition to 2A, given the proximity of the two units.

“While families are understandably eager to visit new mothers in hospital following a birth, for the time being, only one visitor — the direct support person — will be permitted to join maternal/child patients,” the hospital stated.

“The aim of this temporary step is to further support the team’s ability to maintain infection control efforts.”

Update #1 regarding the norovirus outbreak is now available.

1) No new cases.

2) In an abundance of caution, we are restricting visitor and volunteer activity on the adjacent Maternal/Child unit, effective today. https://t.co/71S3KOaAPx — NHH (@NorHillsHosp) January 23, 2020

The hospital says it continues to work closely with the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit to restrict further spread of the virus and provide public updates.

Visitors and staff are reminded to be diligent in practising appropriate hand hygiene and infection prevention and control practices.

“Frequent hand washing, particularly before and after patient contact, is mandatory and vital to reducing health care associated infections,” the hospital stated.

