Public consultations begin on future of the old Hippodrome racetrack

Montrealers can now weigh in on the future of the site of the old Hippodrome racetrack.

Public consultations are currently underway with a citizens’ forum taking place on Thursday at Hotel Ruby Foo’s as a first step.

During the forum, people can hear from experts on the topics of eco-neighborhoods, carbon neutrality and urban planning. The experts were called in by Montreal’s public consultations office.

Workshops to come up with ideas on what the mobility within the neighborhood will look like, as well as its sustainability will also take place.

The consultations were launched after the city of Montreal announced it wants to develop the area also known as Blue Bonnets.

The city wants to turn it into a mixed social and private sector housing with 6,000 units.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says she wants 40 per cent of the housing to be reserved for subsidized units. She also wants the area to be carbon neutral — with energy-efficient buildings and fewer cars.

People who want to submit their written opinions can do so online until February 6.

Public presentations of opinions will take place on February 13.

