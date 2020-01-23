Woman found inside Toronto home had been dead ‘for weeks, if not months,’ police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of the year after finding a deceased woman inside a home.

Police said they were called to a home on Atlas Avenue in the area of Oakwood and St. Clair avenues area on Monday to check on a woman.

When officers arrived, they found a 54-year-old woman who had been dead in the house “for weeks, if not months,” according to investigators.

“Police arrived and they had to force entry into the house. When they did, they found the body of a deceased female in the upper portion of the house,” Det. Paul Worden told Global News.

“Based on the condition of the body, it was apparent that the body had been there for quite some time.”

The death was deemed suspicious, and an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday.

“Due to the condition of the body, it’s very difficult to determine the cause of death. The autopsy is continuing today,” Worden said.

“There was some signs of injuries on the body that did concern us, but we’re waiting for the autopsy to get the full results.”

Police have arrested a man but have not revealed the suspect’s identity. Police would not comment on whether the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Worden said there is no risk to public safety.

