Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman found inside Toronto home had been dead ‘for weeks, if not months,’ police say

By Gabby Rodrigues and Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 1:28 pm
Updated January 23, 2020 2:15 pm
Toronto police investigating after a woman was found dead in her home.
Toronto police investigating after a woman was found dead in her home. Catherine McDonald / Global News

Toronto police say they are investigating the city’s fifth homicide of the year after finding a deceased woman inside a home.

Police said they were called to a home on Atlas Avenue in the area of Oakwood and St. Clair avenues area on Monday to check on a woman.

When officers arrived, they found a 54-year-old woman who had been dead in the house “for weeks, if not months,” according to investigators.

“Police arrived and they had to force entry into the house. When they did, they found the body of a deceased female in the upper portion of the house,” Det. Paul Worden told Global News.

“Based on the condition of the body, it was apparent that the body had been there for quite some time.”

READ MORE: 23-year-old woman in life-threatening condition after stabbing at York University campus

Story continues below advertisement

The death was deemed suspicious, and an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday.

“Due to the condition of the body, it’s very difficult to determine the cause of death. The autopsy is continuing today,” Worden said.

“There was some signs of injuries on the body that did concern us, but we’re waiting for the autopsy to get the full results.”

Police have arrested a man but have not revealed the suspect’s identity. Police would not comment on whether the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Worden said there is no risk to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceHomicideToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto HomicideSt. Clair AvenueWoman found deadOakwood Avenue
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.