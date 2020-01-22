Menu

Crime

Woman in life-threatening condition after stabbing near York University

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 11:55 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown.
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed near York University Wednesday night, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Assiniboine Road and Evelyn Wiggins Drive, southwest of Keele Street and The Pond Road, at around 10:10 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the woman was being taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

READ MORE: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

Police said the canine unit was brought in to help search for a male suspect armed with a knife.

The TTC reported its 41 Keele bus route was being diverted due to a police investigation near Keele Street and Murray Ross Parkway.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto ParamedicsYork UniversityToronto StabbingStabbing near York University
