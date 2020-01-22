Woman in life-threatening condition after stabbing near York University

A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed near York University Wednesday night, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Assiniboine Road and Evelyn Wiggins Drive, southwest of Keele Street and The Pond Road, at around 10:10 p.m.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the woman was being taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Police said the canine unit was brought in to help search for a male suspect armed with a knife.
The TTC reported its 41 Keele bus route was being diverted due to a police investigation near Keele Street and Murray Ross Parkway.
