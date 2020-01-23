Massive digital infrastructure expansion planned for Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

It is being called the largest digital infrastructure investment in the City of Hamilton‘s history.

Bell Canada says it is investing about $400 million to expand broadband internet access in urban and rural areas of Hamilton.

The company says it will bring direct fibre network connections to more than 200,000 homes and businesses throughout the City over the next five years, with zero cost to taxpayers.

“The city is proud to work with Bell to enable its investment in the long-term growth and sustainability of Hamilton as we continue to increase our reliance on digital infrastructure — one of the foundations of our city’s health, growth and prosperity — to attract and grow local businesses and manage our busy lives, now and into the future,” Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger said.

Bell says the network will provide consumers with the fastest home internet speeds in Canada, with access to data speeds up to 1.5 gigabits per second.

“Long recognized as one of North America’s top manufacturing centres, the City of Hamilton is also quickly becoming a leader in advanced technology and innovation,” said J. Bruce Furlong, Bell’s senior vice president of access engineering and deployment. “Our historic partnership will provide the critical infrastructure necessary to deliver the next generation of communications services to Hamiltonians while accelerating the city’s ongoing digital transformation.”

The project will also expand high-speed Bell Wireless Home Internet service to 8,000 homes in rural Hamilton.