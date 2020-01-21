International technology firm to open Hamilton office, creating 140 local tech jobs

CEO Darrell Heaps, who started the company in 2006, said Hamilton will be home to their fifth office, added to their headquarters in Toronto and bases in New York City, London and Copenhagen.

He said the decision to create a space in Hamilton comes shortly after their recent partnership with S&P Global Market Intelligence, which has led to a significant amount of growth.“When we looked at that and we knew that we were going to be bringing on around 140 people,” Heaps said, “we started to really look at what are the geographies and the cities that would be a good fit for us.”Although Q4 looked at possible locations on the east coast or outside of Canada, Heaps said Hamilton boasted a number of qualities that gave it an edge.“What we really like about Hamilton is its close proximity to Toronto, but a lower cost of living, lower cost of real estate. Also the access to a very creative and highly technical workforce — both in and around the Hamilton region, but also really anything kind of west of Toronto.“Just the recruiting pool that we’re able to attract was quite significant.”The city, meanwhile, welcomed the news of the company’s arrival.“Q4’s expansion into Hamilton is a testament to our city’s incredible quality of life, strong tech ecosystem, and unique, affordable office space not found elsewhere,” Judy Lam, the city of Hamilton’s manager of commercial districts and small business, said in a release.

