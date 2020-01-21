International technology firm to open Hamilton office, creating 140 local tech jobs

READ MORE: Hamilton breaks development record with more than $1.5 billion in construction in 2019He said the decision to create a space in Hamilton comes shortly after their recent partnership with S&P Global Market Intelligence, which has led to a significant amount of growth.“When we looked at that and we knew that we were going to be bringing on around 140 people,” Heaps said, “we started to really look at what are the geographies and the cities that would be a good fit for us.”
The announcement of Q4's decision to stake their claim in the heart of the city comes hot on the heels of the city's announcement of a record-breaking year of development.Once the office opens toward the end of March, Q4 will take up the entire 9,500-square-foot space on the second floor of the four-storey building on King, between Hughson and John streets. The company also plans to expand to the fourth floor, taking up 7,500 additional square feet.
The team of 140 or so in Hamilton will add to an existing roster of about 240 employees, and by the end of the year, Heaps estimates the company will employ nearly 500 people.Roles that will need filling at the King Street office include front-end web developers, customer support and quality assurance specialists, implementation managers, and data entry coordinators.
Q4 will be hosting a career fair at 12 James Street North between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Feb. 5, with the goal of attracting local professionals and recent graduates.
The company says it plans to partner with McMaster University and Mohawk College to continue to develop local talent.
