Canada

‘We’re feeling excited’: Beer Bacon Bands ready to take over Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 12:14 pm
Beer Bacon Bands returns to Regina's Conexus Centre on Saturday for the sixth year in a row.
Beer Bacon Bands returns to Regina's Conexus Centre on Saturday for the sixth year in a row. Courtesy / Beer Bacon Bands Facebook Page

Get your taste buds ready as Beer Bacon Bands returns to Regina for its sixth year on Saturday.

Vendors from around the country, including Saskatchewan, will have the chance to showcase food, beer and music.

Local business Schmitty’s Smoked Meats and Catering is one the many taking part in the event, and a first-time goer.

“We’re feeling excited. We just want to get there, get it going. We’ve been for waiting years,” said Tyler Schmidt, Schmitty’s Smoked Meats and Catering owner.

Schmidt and his wife’s love for food is what got them started into the cooking business, leading them to open a food truck.

From there, things just took off.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s something that happened in our backyard. We started doing it for friends and now here we are at Beer Bacon Bands. It just seems so surreal,” Schmidt said.

“We’ve always heard about it and I’ve always said ‘I think our pork belly could do well there’ so I just want to see what is out there in the city and what everyone is going to be bringing.”

The bands performing are Five Alarm Funk, Whale and the Wolf and DJ Baby Daddy.

Beer Bacon Bands takes place at the Conexus Arts Centre from 7 to 11 p.m.  You must at least 19 years of age to attend.

