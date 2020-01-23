Hamilton police release images of Holly Ellsworth-Clark from the day she went missing

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have released new images of a missing Calgary woman who has been the subject of a number of recent searches in central Hamilton.

Investigators say Holly Ellsworth-Clark was last seen around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 in an area around Sanford Avenue North and Cannon Street.

“The images were captured as she was leaving her home on Jan. 11 at 4:00 p.m.,” Hamilton police wrote in a tweet with the new images attached. “Police and her family continue to be concerned for her well-being.”

READ MORE: Calgary family on desperate search for missing daughter in Hamilton

Ellsworth-Clark was living in Hamilton and pursuing a music career, according to her family.

Her father, Dave Clark, along with a number of friends and family from Calgary and the Hamilton area, have been engaged in a desperate search for the 27-year-old.

Story continues below advertisement

Have you seen Holly? Hamilton Police are releasing images from the last moment Holly was seen. The images were captured as she was leaving her home on Jan 11 at 4:00 p.m. Police and her family continue to be concerned for her well-being. If you have any info, call 905-546-4925. pic.twitter.com/46TpBwqnv3 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 23, 2020

“I hope she’s alright. I hope she’s alive,” Clark told Global News. “We’ve been doing a lot of detective work, figuring out what her state of mind was and what was going on.”

Clark and Ellsworth-Clark’s mother flew from Calgary to Hamilton to find answers about their daughter’s disappearance.

The first search involving Hamilton police happened on Wednesday, Jan. 15 near Sanford Avenue North and Cannon Street.

READ MORE: Hundreds of volunteers join search for missing Calgary woman last seen in Hamilton

“There will be a heavy police presence in the area of Sanford Avenue North in #HamOnt,” Hamilton police wrote in a tweet on that day. “Area residents are encouraged to check backyards and sheds.”

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe Ellsworth-Clark was in crisis and not dressed appropriately for the weather conditions the last time she was seen.

Ellsworth-Clark is about six feet tall and was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black boots when she went missing. Police say she was also possibly carrying a black backpack.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, hundreds of people showed up at a central Hamilton church to take part in a ground search for any signs of Ellsworth-Clark.

The search covered an area bound by Barton, Emerald and Cannon streets and Sanford Avenue.

Elle, a friend of Ellsworth-Clark, was one of those organizing the search that began at Eucharist Church on Victoria Avenue North.

Story continues below advertisement

“The idea is strength in numbers,” said Elle, who did not want to give her last name.

“We want everybody in your city to have their eyes open. We want her back.” Tweet This

The first search began shortly after 4 p.m., and a second wave of searchers took to the streets at around 6 p.m. Three volunteers from Canadian Protection Services were on hand to provide security.

READ MORE: Hamilton police conducting ground search for missing woman

Meanwhile, Hamilton police said they’re also doing everything they can.

“We have no information to suggest there’s anything criminal in nature related to her disappearance,” Const. Lorraine Edwards told Global News. “When she left, she was distraught and in crisis.”

Investigators say there has been no activity on Ellsworth-Clark’s bank or credit cards.

Anyone who may have seen Ellsworth-Clark or have any information can reach out to police at 905-546-4925.

1:45 Calgary family desperately searching for missing daughter in Hamilton Calgary family desperately searching for missing daughter in Hamilton

— With files from Global News’ Lisa Polewski and Jill Croteau