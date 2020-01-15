Hamilton police conducting ground search for missing woman

Police say they’re conducting a ground search for a woman who was reported missing in central Hamilton on the weekend.
Officers are out in an area around Sanford Avenue North and Cannon Street on Wednesday looking for 27-year-old Holly Ellsworth-Clark, who was last seen around 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“There will be a heavy police presence in the area of Sanford Avenue North in #HamOnt,” Hamilton police said in a tweet. “Area residents are encouraged to check backyards and sheds.”
Investigators believe Ellsworth-Clark was in crisis and not dressed for the current weather conditions the last time she was seen.
Ellsworth-Clark is about six feet tall and wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, black pants, black boots and possibly carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-4925.
