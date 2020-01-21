Calgary family on desperate search for missing daughter in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Holly Ellsworth-Clark has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 11. The former Calgary woman was living and pursuing a music career in Hamilton, Ont.

Her father, Dave Clark, is desperate to hear from her.

“I hope she’s alright. I hope she’s alive,” Clark said. Tweet This

He and Holly’s mom flew from Calgary to Hamilton to find any answers to their daughter’s disappearance.

Along with Holly’s siblings and other friends, they spend every minute conducting searches and following up on leads.

They have created a Facebook page for people to share tips or possible sightings.

Holly Ellsworth-Clark is an accomplished musician. Supplied by: Clark Family

“We’ve been doing a lot of detective work, figuring out what her state of mind was and what was going on,” Clark said.

Friends and family describe her as a responsible, loving and ambitious young woman.

Her father is haunted by the last time he heard from Holly. She called, panicked, saying she was afraid for her life.

“There were oddities other people believed were linked to mental illness and we went with that… She said some things that sounded preposterous,” Clark said.

“But everything about her disappearance is consistent with her being absolutely terrified and just running.”

Holly Ellsworth-Clark. Courtesy: Clark Family

The 27-year-old left her home impulsively with no personal belongings and wasn’t dressed for the weather.

Hamilton police said they’re doing an exhaustive search.

Const. Lorraine Edwards said investigators are doing everything they can.

Missing poster. Courtesy Clark Family

“We have no information to suggest there’s anything criminal in nature related to her disappearance,” Edwards said. “When she left, she was distraught and in crisis.

“We understand the family is desperate and want to reunite with their daughter, and Hamilton Police want nothing more than to be able to make that happen.”

There has been no activity on her bank or credit cards.

Police are now asking residents to check their sheds, yards and garages for any sign of Holly.