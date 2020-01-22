Hundreds of volunteers join search for missing Calgary woman last seen in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people showed up at a central Hamilton church to take part in a ground search for any signs of a missing woman, whose family and friends are desperately hoping someone has information on her whereabouts.

Holly Ellsworth-Clark, who came from Calgary to Hamilton to pursue a music career, has not been seen or heard from since she went missing on Jan. 11.

Hamilton police say she was last seen between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on that day in the area of Sanford Avenue North and Cannon Street East, where she was described as “distraught” and “not dressed for the current weather conditions.”

Family and friends of Holly’s have come to Hamilton to join the search.

One of those friends is Elle, who was one of those organizing two extensive grid searches on Wednesday that began at Eucharist Church on Victoria Avenue North.

Story continues below advertisement

“The idea is strength in numbers,” said Elle, who did not want to give her last name.

“Get out, make sure everybody in Hamilton knows that Holly is missing, that they’re looking for her, that they’re calling 911 if they see her.

“We want everybody in your city to have their eyes open. We want her back.”

READ MORE: Calgary family on desperate search for missing daughter in Hamilton

The first search began shortly after 4 p.m., and a second wave of searchers took to the streets at around 6 p.m. Three volunteers from Canadian Protection Services were on hand to provide security.

Prior to both searches, Elle addressed those gathered and instructed them on what to look for, including any security cameras in the area or any open sheds or garages.

Searchers were told to spread the word, put up posters, and talk to anyone and everyone they encountered on the street.

Hamiltonians gathered in Eucharist Church on Victoria Avenue North to take part in a grid search of a central Hamilton neighbourhood in the search for Holly Ellsworth-Clark. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Holly’s father tells Global News that the last time he heard from her, she called in a panic, saying she was afraid for her life.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Police Const. Lorraine Edwards says police do not have any information to suggest Holly’s disappearance is criminal in nature, adding that when she disappeared, she was in crisis.

“We understand the family is desperate and want to reunite with their daughter, and Hamilton police want nothing more than to be able to make that happen,” said Edwards.

Elle said they’re grateful for the work that has been done by police so far.

“I believe that the police service in Hamilton has limited resources and they are doing the absolute best that they can with what they have. Not as a knock, not as a negative towards them, it’s … it’s life. It’s what they have.

“And we are grateful for the assistance and the communication that they have provided to our team in order to support them as much as we can.”

She said Holly’s family is “beyond humbled” by the support they’ve received from Hamiltonians so far, but is urging others to keep spreading the word.

“Share, talk to people, talk to your taxi driver, talk to your Uber driver. We have done everything in our power to get it out there. We are relying on the people of Hamilton to do the same thing.”

READ MORE: Hamilton police conducting ground search for missing woman

Story continues below advertisement

Elle said the ground crew has “plan A, B, and C still lined in the background” for the next day, adding that they’re not giving up.

A Facebook group called “Holly Clark Search” has been created for tips or possible sightings, and the hashtag “#HollyMatters” has also been created — not just for tips, but as a reminder to everyone, including Holly, if she’s out there listening.

“This is our person,” said Elle.

“She matters and we need her back.” Tweet This

Holly, who is 27 years old, is about six feet tall and 200 lbs. with an athletic build, and was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, black pants, black boots and possibly carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-4925.

Tips can also be emailed to bringhollyhome2020@gmail.com.