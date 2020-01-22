Edmonton’s Culina to Go awarded contract to provide food at Hawrelak Park

Send this page to someone via email

The food at Edmonton’s Hawrelak Park pavilion will have a distinctly local flavour come February.

On Wednesday, the city announced it has awarded local food provider Culina to Go with a contact “to provide food operations at the park” beginning next month.

The deal is for one year and will see Culina operate out of a portion of the Hawrelak Park pavilion beside the lake.

“We recognize the importance of working with local providers and we are excited to have Culina operating out of the park,” said Rhonda Norman, the city’s director of river valley and horticulture facilities. “This decision keeps in mind Fresh: Edmonton’s Food and Urban Agriculture Strategy.”

It’s not the first time Culina has operated out of a City of Edmonton facility. Culina had previously also operated a café at the Muttart Conservatory before the facility was closed for extensive renovations this past summer.

“The Culina Family of Restaurants is looking forward to working with the city in this amazing location in the river valley to bring local food into one of Edmonton’s busiest parks,” said Brad Lazarenko, culinary director and owner of the Culina Family of Restaurants.

Edmontonians will still be able to make use of seating, bathrooms, lockers and the skate change area at the pavilion without having to purchase from Culina.