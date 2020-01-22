2 men suffer life-threatening injuries after fighting each other in St. Catharines: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. Catharines are looking for witnesses after an altercation between two men at an apartment complex sent both to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the incident happened before 9 a.m. on Wednesday at a building near Queenston and Riordon Streets in St. Catharines.

Officers discovered two adult males, 56 and 58, with serious injuries. Both were eventually airlifted to an out-of-town hospital, say police.

The two males are believed to have been known to each other, according to Niagara Regional Police.

At this time, detectives are not looking for further suspects in this incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation are asked detectives at (905) 688-4111, option 3, badge #9417.

Story continues below advertisement