Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Traffic

Richmond RCMP announce city’s first pedestrian fatality of 2020

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 4:29 pm
Richmond RCMP police cruiser
Richmond RCMP has announced the city's first pedestrian fatality of 2020. Global News

Richmond RCMP has announced the city’s first pedestrian fatality of 2020.

Mounties say the collision happened near Cooney Road and Ackroyd Road on Tuesday, Jan. 14, just before 10:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Vancouver police confirm first pedestrian fatality of 2020

Police say a 72-year-old Richmond man was hit by a light-coloured pickup truck and was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

READ MORE: 55-year-old pedestrian killed in Surrey collision

Investigators are still looking for witnesses and are asking anyone with dashcam video shot in the area at the time of the crash to submit it.

Word of the fatality emerged the same day that a pedestrian was killed in a collision in Surrey, and Vancouver police announced a death in an unrelated to a collision that happened Sunday.

Pedestrian safety blitz launched in B.C. during dangerous time of year on roads
Pedestrian safety blitz launched in B.C. during dangerous time of year on roads
