Pickup truck reported stolen from carpool lot near Cobourg: Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP are investigating the reported theft of a pickup truck from a carpool lot near Cobourg on Monday evening.
OPP say the owner parked the vehicle in a Burnham Street lot just north of Cobourg around 5:15 a.m. Monday. The owner returned to the lot around 6:20 p.m. and the vehicle was missing. The vehicle was reported to be locked at the time the theft occurred.
READ MORE: Over $100,000 worth of meat products stolen from butcher shops in Peterborough County: OPP
The stolen vehicle is described as a grey 2006 GMC Sierra extended cab pickup. The licence plate is AK68532 and the VIN is 2GTEK19B861150199.
The truck was equipped with a lift kit, LED headlights, chrome towing mirrors and features a blue Yamaha sticker on the rear window.
Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
COMMENTS