Crime

Over $100,000 worth of meat products stolen from butcher shops in Peterborough County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 10:44 am
Peterborough County OPP are investigating two cases involving the reported theft of meat products.
Peterborough County OPP are investigating two cases involving the reported theft of meat products. File

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the reported theft of more than $100,000 worth of meat in two separate incidents at butcher shops over the past two weekends.

Around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, police say officers were called to investigate a reported break-in at a butcher shop on Highway 7 south of Fowlers Corners in Selwyn Township.

According to police, the investigation determined three male suspects entered the business, allegedly by forcing open a loading dock roll-up door and stealing meat products valued at $25,000. The incident occurred sometime between 11:22 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 4:42 a.m. Sunday, police say.

The suspects fled in a dark-coloured, older-model stepside Ford Ranger, OPP say.

Then, on Sunday, Jan. 19, OPP responded to another reported break-in at a butcher shop on Drummond Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township just outside the city limits.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say sometime between midnight and 2 a.m., a suspect or suspects entered the business through the front door and allegedly stole meat products valued at approximately $80,000. Four large butcher knives were also reported stolen, police say.

It’s not yet known if the reported thefts are connected, police say, as the investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the force’s non-emergency line 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

