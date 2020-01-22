Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

London police seek public’s help in locating missing 15-year-old girl

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted January 22, 2020 2:25 pm
London police say Angelica Wrightman, 15, was last seen on Jan. 18, 2020.
London police say Angelica Wrightman, 15, was last seen on Jan. 18, 2020. via the London Police Service

London police are appealing to the public for help in finding 15-year-old Angelica Wrightman.

The London teen was last seen on Jan. 18 at roughly 10:30 a.m. in the area of Maitland and King streets.

Police say officers and Wrightman’s family are concerned for her welfare.

READ MORE: London police find man last seen Dec. 12, 2019

She’s described by police as five-foot-six with a slim build, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a white plaid shirt, black leggings and black boots.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonLondon PoliceMissing TeenagerLondon missing personLondon missing teenangelica wrightmanLondon missing girl
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.