London police seek public’s help in locating missing 15-year-old girl

London police are appealing to the public for help in finding 15-year-old Angelica Wrightman.

The London teen was last seen on Jan. 18 at roughly 10:30 a.m. in the area of Maitland and King streets.

Police say officers and Wrightman’s family are concerned for her welfare.

She’s described by police as five-foot-six with a slim build, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a white plaid shirt, black leggings and black boots.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

