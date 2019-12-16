Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

London police seek public’s help finding man last seen Dec. 12

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 16, 2019 5:55 pm
anthony mikeal dixon
London police say Anthony Mikael Dixon, 32, was last seen Thursday, Dec. 12. . via London police

London police are appealing to the public for help finding a man last seen Dec. 12.

Police say Anthony Mikeal Dixon, 32, of London was last seen Thursday evening in the area of Dundas and Adelaide streets.

They say family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Dixon is described by police as a 6-foot-2, 260 pound Caucasian male with brown hair and a beard. It’s not yet known what he was wearing at the time he was last seen.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Policelondon police missing personlondon police missing mananthony mikeal dixon
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.