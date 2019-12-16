London police seek public’s help finding man last seen Dec. 12

Send this page to someone via email

London police are appealing to the public for help finding a man last seen Dec. 12.

Police say Anthony Mikeal Dixon, 32, of London was last seen Thursday evening in the area of Dundas and Adelaide streets.

They say family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Dixon is described by police as a 6-foot-2, 260 pound Caucasian male with brown hair and a beard. It’s not yet known what he was wearing at the time he was last seen.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

