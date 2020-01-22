Menu

Crime

Multiple suspects involved in recent Waterloo shooting: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 2:21 pm
Waterloo Regional Police now say several people were involved in a recent shooting in Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police now say several people were involved in a recent shooting in Waterloo. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police now say that multiple suspects were involved in the shooting in Waterloo last week.

Police say that they were called to a home on Beechdrops Drive near Ladyslipper Drive on Jan. 16 at around 10:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.

READ MORE: 43-year-old man in critical condition after shooting in Waterloo: police

They say they discovered a 43-year-old man in critical condition. He was taken to hospital where he has had surgery but remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe multiple people broke into the home before the man was shot.

Police did not provide further details on the suspects.

READ MORE: Police issue CRA scam warning to University of Waterloo students

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers are still continuing to investigate whether it was a targeted shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone wither information about the shooting to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

