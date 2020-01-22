Multiple suspects involved in recent Waterloo shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police now say that multiple suspects were involved in the shooting in Waterloo last week.

Police say that they were called to a home on Beechdrops Drive near Ladyslipper Drive on Jan. 16 at around 10:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.

They say they discovered a 43-year-old man in critical condition. He was taken to hospital where he has had surgery but remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe multiple people broke into the home before the man was shot.

Police did not provide further details on the suspects.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers are still continuing to investigate whether it was a targeted shooting.

Police are asking anyone wither information about the shooting to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.