Cat discovered in truck at Calgary dealership after travelling over 200 km

Send this page to someone via email

Staff at a Calgary car dealership had quite the surprise on Tuesday when they popped open the hood on a vehicle dropped off for a service appointment.

Nick Anderson with South Trail Chrysler said technicians noticed a strange sound when the vehicle was pulled into the service bay.

When they opened the hood, technicians discovered a kitten that was just a few months old staring up at them.

According to Anderson, the owner of the vehicle had driven in from Picture Butte, Alta. for the appointment — a distance of over 200 kilometres.

He said the kitten is presumed to be a wild farm cat that climbed up into the truck and used the engine bay to stay warm.

1:56 Moncton man finds furry surprise under his car hood Moncton man finds furry surprise under his car hood

Anderson said the kitten was a “little shook up and scared.”

Story continues below advertisement

“But within a few minutes it let us pick it up,” he said in an email to Global News. “Other than a few singed whiskers she seemed to be OK.”

The team at South Trail Chrysler named her Eco, after the EcoDiesel truck she was found in, and one of the technicians quickly adopted her.

“They took her to the vet to get checked out and she is doing fine,” Anderson said. Tweet This

He noted it’s a “good reminder to check your vehicle when the temperatures drop, as many small animals may use the heat from your engine to get warm.”