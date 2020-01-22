Brockville police investigating doll theft from storage locker

Send this page to someone via email

Brockville police are currently looking into a case of doll-knapping in the city.

According to a police news release, 12 New Bright series dolls were stolen from a storage locker on Lancaster Avenue.

Police also say no other items inside the locker were taken.

The vintage dolls are collectible, and are worth somewhere between $3,000 and $4,000, according to police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the doll heist to contact them at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

