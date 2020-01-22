Menu

Barrie Colts part ways with interim head coach Warren Rychel

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 1:37 pm
Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League. Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images.
Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League. Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images. Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images.

The Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League have parted ways with interim head coach Warren Rychel.

“It’s the first coach we’ve kind of had to part ways with,” Colts owner and president Howie Campbell said in a statement.

“Everybody else that has been here has kind of left on their own, so it’s never easy. … We were thankful he was able to join us and unfortunately it just didn’t work out.”

READ MORE: Barrie Colts head coach taking leave of absence in upcoming season for health reasons

The team’s assistant coach, Todd Miller, will become the Colts’ new interim head coach.

Rychel had stepped in at the beginning of the season after longtime head coach and former NHL superstar Dale Hawerchuk was diagnosed with stomach cancer and had to take a leave of absence.

The Colts will play against the Oshawa Generals on Thursday night.

