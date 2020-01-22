Pearl Jam releases ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants,’ lead single from 1st album in 7 years

Send this page to someone via email

A week after announcing its first album in seven years, Gigaton, grunge rock outfit Pearl Jam has treated its fans with a taste of what to come.

The lead single, Dance of the Clairvoyants, dropped early Wednesday morning and serves as the band’s first track since Can’t Deny Me — which came out nearly two years ago.

The drum-and-bass led track is layered not only with ambient guitar scratches, chords and fills, but with a Depeche Mode-esque synthesizer melody too, making for a never-before-heard sound from the likes of frontman Eddie Vedder and co.

Longtime Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament described “Dance” is a “perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration,” in a Twitter post.

Pearl Jam is back. New single "Dance of the Clairvoyants" available everywhere now: https://t.co/iLx3gYdkrc "'Dance' was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration… We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting." – Jeff Ament pic.twitter.com/LrFKihqDda — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 22, 2020

“We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting,” he added.

The four-minute, 25-second song is only the first of 12 tracks from the upcoming Josh Evans-produced record. Along with its release, Gigaton’s full tracklist was revealed, including songs by the name of Superblood Wolfmoon and Take the Long Way.

Gigaton, the long-awaited 11th studio album by Pearl Jam, is scheduled for a March 27 release.

The entire tracklist can be seen below:

Gigaton. Out March 27th. Which track are you most excited to hear? More info and pre-order: https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y pic.twitter.com/il6Zvb22bh — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 20, 2020

Dance of the Clairvoyants is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Physical pre-orders of the album can be made through Universal Music Canada. Additionally, 7″ vinyl variants of Dance of the Clairvoyants are available in bundles too.

Ahead of Gigaton’s release this spring, Pearl Jam will play four concerts in four Canadian cities: Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City and Hamilton, Ont.

Tickets for the highly anticipated events go on sale to the general public this Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. (ET).

For additional information about pre-sales, or additional tour dates, you can visit the official Pearl Jam website.

Pearl Jam’s 2020 Canadian tour dates:

March 18 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

March 20 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 22 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

March 24 — Hamilton, Ont. @FirstOntario Centre

