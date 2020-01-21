Discount fare program for riders transferring between TTC, GO Transit and UP Express set to end

Send this page to someone via email

Metrolinx has announced that a discount fare program for riders transferring between the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and GO Transit, or between the TTC and UP Express, will end at the end of March.

The Ontario transit agency said in a statement Tuesday evening that the so-called Discounted Double Fare program will end on March 31.

The program was created by the previous Liberal government in 2017 and offers riders using both systems, as well as the Union-Pearson Express to Toronto’s airport, a $1.50 discount for a single trip when using a Presto fare card.

READ MORE: Ontario government to stop funding subsidy for discounted GTA transit fares

The cancellation of Ontario government funding was initially announced in July.

In the statement, Metrolinx officials said $18.5 million was allocated by the provincial government for each year of the program. But staff said there have been budget overages every year, adding the most recent fiscal year is expected to have a $6.7-million shortfall.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press

Metrolinx has issued an update on the scheduled end of the DDF program pic.twitter.com/wobnEBvQyS — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) January 22, 2020