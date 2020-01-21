Menu

Crime

Victoria-area police suspect foul play after man found dead on remote Langford road

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 6:27 pm
The man's body was found in a vehicle on a remote stretch of Humpback Road in Langford, police said. .
The man's body was found in a vehicle on a remote stretch of Humpback Road in Langford, police said. . Google Street View

Victoria-area police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead in a car Monday night.

West Shore RCMP said police were called to a remote stretch of Humpback Road in Langford around 11:30 p.m., to reports of a single-vehicle crash.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators probe Christmas Eve death on Vancouver Island

Officers arrived and found a man dead in the vehicle.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name, and said no suspects had been arrested.

READ MORE: 2 men arrested in Vancouver in connection with Campbell River homicide

Police are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area of the 3100-block of Humpback Road between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Investigators are also looking for any surveillance footage or dashcam video shot in the area on Monday night.

Victoria Police release video regarding unsolved homicide
Victoria Police release video regarding unsolved homicide
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPHomicideMurderVictoriaVictoria policeWest Shore RCMPFoul PlayVictoria areahumpback road homicidelangford foul playlangford homicidelangford murderVictoria area police
