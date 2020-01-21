Victoria-area police suspect foul play after man found dead on remote Langford road

Victoria-area police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead in a car Monday night.
West Shore RCMP said police were called to a remote stretch of Humpback Road in Langford around 11:30 p.m., to reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Officers arrived and found a man dead in the vehicle.
Police are not releasing the victim’s name, and said no suspects had been arrested.
Police are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area of the 3100-block of Humpback Road between 9 p.m. and midnight.
Investigators are also looking for any surveillance footage or dashcam video shot in the area on Monday night.
