Tenants of Calgary apartment building dealing with ‘frustrating’ mail disruption

A disruption in mail service has been causing problems for tenants of a downtown Calgary residential high rise.

The manager of Heritage Place says he was told by Canada Post that there was a break-in in the building’s mail room on Jan. 9, which resulted in a stoppage in delivery.

Building manager Josiah MacDonald says Canada Post didn’t inform him of the break-in or the repairs done to the mail room door by a Canada Post locksmith.

MacDonald says mail service then resumed, only to be disrupted again after another mail room break-in on Jan. 15.

“Because we weren’t informed of the first one, we didn’t realize there was any interruption in mail, or that any mail could’ve been taken or anything like that,” MacDonald said. Tweet This

“And then we started hearing reports from tenants that it had happened, but we had to hear it from the tenants before we ever heard it from Canada Post. It’s a bit frustrating”

MacDonald feels a lack of communication could lead to other potential problems.

“If we don’t know (there have been break-ins), then we can’t take the steps to increase the security of the doors, to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” MacDonald said.

A contractor hired by MacDonald was at the building on Tuesday morning, adding features to the mail room door to make it more secure.

A Canada Post notice posted on the mailboxes advised tenants who wished to pick up mail to go to the main sorting plant, near the Calgary International Airport.

Getting there would be a challenge for some of the building’s 250 tenants, as many of them don’t have a vehicle.

“Actually my son had to take half a day off work to take me there, because I don’t drive,” resident George Kacha said. Tweet This

“And when we got there, they pretty well told us, ‘Well, we don’t have it.’ I’m waiting for some government paperwork that I have to have filled out and they said, ‘OK, we’ll call you.’ Never called back. It’s been two days now.”

Global News contacted Canada Post to request a comment for this story, but as of the time of publishing, had not received a response.

MacDonald says he expected that normal mail delivery would resume Wednesday.